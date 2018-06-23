Arsenal in talks to sign Ever Banega

Arsenal have held talks with Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega, according to the Daily Star.

The Gunners’ new boss Unai Emery is keen to raid one of his former clubs to sign the Argentian international.

Banega’s agent reportedly travelled to London yesterday for talks with Arsenal over a possible transfer. The initial discussions were positive and progress was made on a deal to bring Banega to the Emirates Stadium.

The 29-year-old is currently in Russia on World Cup duty with Argentina, but his representative Marcelo Simonian is pressing ahead with plans for the 2018/19 campaign.

Banega, who turns 30 next week, came through the ranks at Boca Juniors. He joined Valencia in 2008 and made more than 100 appearances for Los Che.

He has had two spells with Sevilla either side of a season in Italy with Inter Milan.

Banega has played under Emery at Valencia and Sevilla, winning the Europa League twice with the latter.