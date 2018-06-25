Arsenal target Lucas Torreira starts for Uruguay vs Russia

Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, who is widely expected to join Arsenal this summer, has been named in his nation’s starting lineup for this afternoon’s World Cup game against hosts Russia.

Gunners fans eager to run the rule over the 22-year-old will get their first proper look at him in Uruguay’s final group match.

Sampdoria star Torreira has so far been restricted to substitute appearances against Egypt and Saudi Arabia. But Uruguay coach Óscar Tabárez has rotated his squad for today’s game, with progress to the knockout stages already assured.

There are four changes, with four changes with Sebastian Coates, Nahitan Nandez, Diego Laxalt and Torreira all coming into the team. They replace injured centre-back Jose Gimenez, Guillermo Varela, Carlos Sanchez and Cristian Rodriguez.

As a result, Arsenal supporters will have a chance to watch their prospective new holding midfielder start a match for the first time.

Uruguay team to play Russia

#URURUS | Formación de @Uruguay para jugar ante @TeamRussia en el Arena Samara a partir de las 11 h (Uy), 18 h (local).#ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/uE6Vn4pHW6 — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) June 25, 2018

Uruguay XI: Muslera, Coates, Godin, Caceres, Laxalt, Nandez, Torreira, Vecino, Bentancur, Suarez, Cavani

Russia team to play Uruguay

Russia make three changes to the side that beat Egypt.

Zenit St Petersburg’s Igor Smolnikov and Rubin Kazan’s Fedor Kudryashov come in at full-back, while Lokomotiv Moscow forward Aleksey Miranchuk is the other new face.

Russia XI: Akinfeev, Smolnikov, Ignashevich, Kutepov, Kudryashov, Gazinskiy, Zobnin, Samedov, Al Miranchuk, Cheryshev, Dzyuba