Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil reacts to Germany’s World Cup exit

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has belatedly given his thoughts on Germany’s group stage exit from the World Cup.

The attacking midfielder said the holders’ early exit “hurts so much”. He acknowledged that the team had not been good enough and said it would take him some time to get over the humiliation.

Ozil also intimated that he had been on the end of some unsavoury comments in the wake of Germany’s exit. The 29-year-old, who is of Turkish extraction, used the hashtag “#SayNoToRacism” with his tweet.