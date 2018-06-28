Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal linked with Real Sociedad transfer

Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal is a transfer target for Real Sociedad, according to the Noticias de Gipuzkoa newspaper.

Monreal, aged 32, is currently part of Spain’s World Cup squad in Russia and is set to work under compatriot Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium next season.

Sociedad’s interest has reportedly been welcomed by Monreal’s camp. But the Spanish side have been told they need to make contact with the Gunners and convince them to let him go at a reasonable price.

Monreal has one year left on his contract at Arsenal, so this summer represents the last opportunity to receive a transfer fee for the former Malaga player.

Sociedad would offer the veteran full-back a longer contract than he would be offered if he signed a new deal at Arsenal.

It would also give him the opportunity to play his football just an hour’s drive from Pamplona, where he was born.