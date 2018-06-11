Caglar Soyuncu’s agent confirms concrete talks with Arsenal

Arsenal are in concrete talks with Caglar Soyuncu over a transfer, according to the Freiburg defender’s agent.

Mustafa Dogru claims the Gunners’ head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has a long-standing interest in Soyuncu dating back to the scouting chief’s time at Borussia Dortmund.

Dogru also says that an agreement between Arsenal and Freiburg over a fee for the 22-year-old centre-back is now the only thing holding up the deal.

He told Turkish Football: “Sven Mislintat has been keen on Caglar since he was at Borussia Dortmund.

“He first scouted him back in Germany.

“Sven is interested in Caglar, there are concrete talks, all that remains is for a fee to be agreed.

“We will see what happens next.”

But Dogru also revealed that four or five Premier League scouts have been watching Soyuncu recently, and that he had held talks with four English clubs.

Soyuncu started his professional career in his homeland with Altınordu S.K. He joined Freiburg in May 2016 and has clocked up 55 first-team appearances in his two seasons in German football. He is a Turkey international and has won 15 caps for his national team, scoring his first goal in the recent draw with Tunisia.