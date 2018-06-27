Chelsea make £35m bid for Daniele Rugani

Chelsea have launched a £35m bid for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, according to the Evening Standard.

The Blues are hoping to make the Italy international incoming boss Maurizio Sarri’s first signing.

Rugani, aged 23, previously played under Sarri for two seasons at Empoli.

Despite being one of Italian football’s highest-rated talents, Rugani has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for Serie A champions Juve. Last season he was restricted to just 22 league starts last season.

He is now set to move on in search of guaranteed playing time. Chelsea are also prepared to double Rugani’s £30,000-a-week wages and will offer him a five-year contract running until June 2023.

But the centre-back has three years running on his contact with the Bianconeri and the Blues have a challenge on their hands to convince them to sell.

Rugani has seven caps for Italy and was a regular for the Azzurri at every age group.