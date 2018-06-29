Chelsea open talks to sign Aleksandr Golovin

Chelsea are in negotiations with CSKA Moscow over a deal to sign midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, according to the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old has starred for hosts Russia in the World Cup, but the Blues have been watching him for over a year.

Interest from Chelsea and other club has intensified as a result of his impressive displays for his national team. Serie A champions Juventus and Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Arsenal are reportedly also interested in Golovin.

Juve made a move to land their target earlier this summer, but have so far refused to meet CSKA’s £25m valuation.

Golovin’s World Cup performances mean the Russian club are now unlikely to have no problems finding buyers who will match the asking price.

Chelsea are now stepping up their interest and have opened talks with CSKA over a deal. Their Russian owner Roman Abramovich’s connections could boost their chances of landing Golovin.