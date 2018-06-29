Skip to main content

Chelsea set to sign Liverpool target Alisson

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Brazil goalkeeper Alisson, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

The Roma star has been touted as a target for Liverpool in recent months, but it appears their Premier League rivals have won the race to sign him.

European champions Real Madrid are also interested in the 25-year-old, but Marca’s report claims Los Blancos are a distant second to the Blues in terms of their chances of signing him.

Madrid have reportedly tabled a bid of €40m (£35m), whereas Chelsea are prepared to get much closer to Roma’s €70m (£62m) valuation.

One complicating factor is the player’s apparent preference for a move to the Bernabeu.

Chelsea’s interest in Alisson will raise serious questions over Thibaut Courtois’ future at the club.

The Belgium international, himself a long-term goalkeeping target for Madrid, is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge and is yet to agree a new deal.