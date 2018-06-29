Chelsea set to sign Liverpool target Alisson

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Brazil goalkeeper Alisson, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

The Roma star has been touted as a target for Liverpool in recent months, but it appears their Premier League rivals have won the race to sign him.

European champions Real Madrid are also interested in the 25-year-old, but Marca’s report claims Los Blancos are a distant second to the Blues in terms of their chances of signing him.

Madrid have reportedly tabled a bid of €40m (£35m), whereas Chelsea are prepared to get much closer to Roma’s €70m (£62m) valuation.

One complicating factor is the player’s apparent preference for a move to the Bernabeu.

Chelsea’s interest in Alisson will raise serious questions over Thibaut Courtois’ future at the club.

The Belgium international, himself a long-term goalkeeping target for Madrid, is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge and is yet to agree a new deal.