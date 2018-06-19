Chelsea signings of Robert Lewandowski and Jean-Michael Seri hindered by Antonio Conte situation

Chelsea’s summer transfer business is being delayed by uncertainty over Antonio Conte’s future, according to The Times.

The Blues are working on deals to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, but are struggling to get their targets to commit to moves while it remains unclear who will be coaching the Blues next season.

Antonio Conte is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer to be replaced by Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, but the situation has not yet been resolved.

The Blues’ sluggish start to the transfer window was a major factor in the clashes between Conte and the Blues’ hierarchy that are a major factor in his likely departure two years into his three-year contract.

Ironically, the failure to settle Conte’s future is now disrupting the club’s transfer business this summer.

Lewandowski, aged 29, is expected to leave Bayern Munich during the current transfer window. He has also been linked with Real Madrid.

Seri, aged 25, came close to joining Barcelona last summer, but the Catalan giants pulled out of the deal.