Chelsea star’s rallying cry ahead of Spain vs Portugal

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has issued a social media rallying cry ahead of this evening’s Spain versus Portugal match.

Azpilicueta and his team-mates start their World Cup campaign in Sochi later today.

Sharing a photo of himself going shoulder-to-shoulder with his former Blues club-mate Diego Costa in training yesterday, he wrote: “Tomorrow with everything! Get ’em!”

It is not clear whether it is a general rallying cry to the squad or whether he is directly unleashing Atletico Madrid striker Costa on the Portuguese.