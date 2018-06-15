Chelsea star’s rallying cry ahead of Spain vs Portugal
Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has issued a social media rallying cry ahead of this evening’s Spain versus Portugal match.
Azpilicueta and his team-mates start their World Cup campaign in Sochi later today.
Sharing a photo of himself going shoulder-to-shoulder with his former Blues club-mate Diego Costa in training yesterday, he wrote: “Tomorrow with everything! Get ’em!”
It is not clear whether it is a general rallying cry to the squad or whether he is directly unleashing Atletico Madrid striker Costa on the Portuguese.
Mañana con todo! A por ellos! #HagamosQueOcurra pic.twitter.com/FVb6RhoBz2
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) June 14, 2018