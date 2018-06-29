Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi reacts to his disastrous goal celebration vs England

Great goal from Januzaj – but Batshuayi has just immortalised himself in the form of internet memes. pic.twitter.com/JXar2T5hFy — Richard Conway (@richard_conway) June 28, 2018

Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi has given his take on his celebration FAIL against England last night.

After Adnan Januzaj had curled in what proved to be the winner, Chelsea player Batshuayi caught the ball and attempted to blast the ball into the back of the net.

But in hilarious scenes, his shot hit the post and rebounded straight into his head.

The Blues forward, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, looked like his head and his pride were both hurt in the immediate aftermath of the incident. And he has now confirmed as much.

In a series of post-match tweets, Batshuayi indicated that he knew he would be receiving a lot of social media attention from the moment it happened. He also joked that it was deliberately creating a new celebration.

And responding to a funny tweet from team-mate Axel Witsel, he claimed that there are “no hard feelings” between him and the post.

Ahahha I knew I would be f*cked the minute I come to my mentions why am I so stupid bro ‍♂️ shit hurts — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018

Fortnite celebrations so overrated bro I had to create something new ⚽️ … #KarmaIsAB pic.twitter.com/cgbEW8RX4p — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018

The second just before I knew I f*cked up #InternetUndefeated pic.twitter.com/wAf5Wt6QvK — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018