Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante linked with £90m move to PSG

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is a £90m transfer target for French champions Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Daily Mirror.

The big-spending Qatari-owned club have earmarked the France international as their next major signing. They signed Neymar from Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe from Monaco last summer.

PSG reportedly believe Kante is the man to add balance to their midfield and allow their attacking stars to flourish.

Their spending to date has been approved by UEFA as being compliant with financial fair play regulations, so they are set to make move signings this summer.

Kante, aged 26, has just completed his second season at Stamford Bridge, following his £32m move from Leicester City in 2016.

He won back-to-back Premier League titles with the Foxes in 2016 and with the Blues in 2017.

Kante signed a five-year contract when he joined Chelsea and is tied to them until June 2021.

The FA Cup winners will be desperate to keep hold of the midfielder, who has been their standout player for the past two years.