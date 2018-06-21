Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud comes in to France team, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Hugo Lloris also start

France team to play Peru

La composition de l'Equipe de France ! #FRAPER pic.twitter.com/czfTXXnnpI — Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) June 21, 2018

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud leads the line for France in their game against Peru this afternoon.

The former Arsenal man comes into the team in place of Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele in one of two changes made by coach Didier Deschamps following Les Bleus’ win over Australia in their opening match.

In the other change, Blaise Matuidi, of Juventus, replaces Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Giroud’s Chelsea team-mate N’Golo Kante keep their places in Deschamps’ starting XI.

France Starting XI: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Lucas, Pogba, Kante, Mbappe, Griezmann, Matuidi, Giroud.

Peru team to play France

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero starts after having to settle for a place on the bench against Denmark.

The 34-year-old Flamengo forward had initially looked set to miss the World Cup due to a doping ban.

Peru Starting XI: Gallese, Advincula, Ramos, Rodriguez, Trauco, Aquino, Yotun, Carrillo, Cueva, Flores, Guerrero