Christian Eriksen reacts to Denmark’s draw with Australia

Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen has posted on social media to give his thoughts on Denmark’s 1-1 draw with Australia in their second World Cup group game.

Everything seemed to be going to plan for the Danes when Eriksen struck a beautiful early goal for them. But they were pegged back by a penalty from the Socceroos on the stroke of half-time, and were unable to regain the lead.

The Spurs man was clearly disappointed, but was also thinking positively after the win over Peru in his side’s first match.

He wrote: “Not the best result, but we still have 4 points! Looking forward to the France game!”

You can see Eriksen’s goal in the video below.