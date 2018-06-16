Christian Eriksen reacts to Denmark’s win over Peru

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen has posted on social media to give his reaction to Denmark’s victory over Peru in their opening World Cup game.

Eriksen acknowledged that he and his team-mates had not been at their best as they scraped a 1-0 win over their South American opponents. Yussuf Poulsen scored the only goal of the game.

But he was pleased to have started the tournament with a win.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “Not the best played game from our side! But anyway always good to start with 3 points!”

The message was accompanied by a photo of Eriksen taking a corner in the Mordovia Arena.