Confirmed England vs Belgium Team News: Trent Alexander-Arnold starts, Harry Kane benched

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s World Cup group decider between England and Belgium.

England team to play Belgium

Star striker Harry Kane drops to the bench for England’s final group game.

With qualification for the knockout rounds already assured, manager Gareth Southgate takes the opportunity to rotate his squad.

That means a first competitive appearance for Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Southgate has made eight changes in total. Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier, who captains the team, and Danny Rose, Chelsea’s Gary Cahill, Manchester United’s Phil Jones and Marcus Rashford, Manchester City’s Fabian Delph and Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy also come into the team.

They replace Kane, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Ashley Young, Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard and Raheem Sterling.

Belgium team to play England

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez also rings the changes. He has made nine of them.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Mousa Dembele, Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini and Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi are among those who come into the starting XI.

Starting XI: Courtois, Dendoncker, Boyata, Vermaelen, Chadli, Dembélé, Fellaini, Tielemans, T. Hazard, Januzaj, Batshuayi