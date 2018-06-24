Confirmed England vs Panama Team News: Chelsea man in for Spurs star, Raheem Sterling starts

England team to Panama

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli misses out due to the thigh strain he sustained in the win over Tunisia in England’s opening game.

He is replaced by Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who put in an impressive performance during a 10-minute cameo appearance after replacing Alli in the 80th minute of the Tunisia game.

That is the only change made by manager Gareth Southgate, which means Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling keeps his place despite reports that he would be replaced by Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

Starting XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Henderson, Loftus-Cheek, Lingard, Young, Sterling, Kane

Panama team to play England

Panama stick with the same XI that started their opening match against Belgium, which ended in a 3-0 defeat.

Starting XI: Penedo, Murillo, Torres, Escobar, Davis, Gomez, Barcenas, Cooper, Godoy, Rodriguez, Perez