Confirmed Team News: Mesut Ozil dropped, Antonio Rudiger starts for Germany vs Sweden

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has been dropped by Germany coach Joachim Low for today’s second World Cup game against Sweden.

Ozil started the defeat to Mexico in the holders’ group stage opener, but has lost his place in the team.

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is also dropped, while centre-back Mats Hummels is not fit enough to start. Left-back Marvin Plattenhardt drops out in the final of Low’s four changes.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger comes into the team and is the only Premier League player in the starting XI.

Also in are Jonas Hector, Sebastian Rudy and Marco Reus.