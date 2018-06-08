The World Cup is rapidly approaching. As well as the festival of football that awaits us, we are also blessed with an influx of great products related to the tournament. With that in mind, we have put together this list of cool World Cup stuff you need to buy. Here goes…

The Empire Collection by Score Draw



Retro shirt specialists Score Draw have released The Empire Collection, a range of polo shirts and track tops inspired by England World Cup squads of yesteryear. The gear, which is officially licensed and features the Three Lions crest, takes it lead from the England kits of 1974 and 1982. Click here to view The Empire Collection.

Denmark World Cup 86 Shirt by Zooligan



Is Denmark’s 1986 shirt the best World Cup jersey ever? The answer is probably yes. The current Nigeria kit might have something to say about that, but it’s sold out so (considerably fewer of) your hard-earned pennies would be much better spent on this reimagining of the Danish Dynamite kit by Zooligan. This retro strip is sublimation printed and hand-sewn. It features a number 11 – worn by a certain Michael Laudrup – on the back. It’s also a snip at £35. Click here for a closer look at the shirt.

Ciao Pin by Hallyink



Italia 90 mascot Ciao has taken on a life of his own, with his appeal enduring some 28 years after he retired from active duty. You can now where him with pride thanks to this rather nice pin badge from Hallyink, who has loads of other great stuff relating to World Cups past and present on his website. Click here for a closer look at Ciao.

.ru-18 Football Wall Chart by Dinkit



The World Cup wallchart has come a long way since the days when you pulled something out of the paper or Shoot magazine, this piece of art by dinkit being an excellent case in point. The poster details every World Cup game by the day on which it will be played and the fixture numbers, starting with 01: Russia v Saudi Arabia. There’s additional information on each of the groups and the World Cup stadia, all set around a beautifully simple pitch marking design. Click here to see more images of the wall chart.

World Cup Trophy Pin and Wallchart by Falling Leaf Design



Fancy getting your hands on the World Cup this summer? Falling Leaf Designs have created this lovely pin badge of the trophy. There’s an accompanying wallchart featuring all the information you need to follow proceedings in Russia in a clear and neatly designed format. The two items are available separately or as a combo for £18. Click here for a closer look at the trophy pin and wallchart.

Solis by Skyroam



If you’re fortunate enough to be heading to Russia for the World Cup, you don’t want to find yourself reliant on dodgy Wi-Fi or racking up huge mobile data bills. With Skyroam Solis you can take your own Wi-Fi hotspot and powerbank to the tournament with you. You can connect up to five devices to get reliable, fast and unlimited mobile Wi-Fi. Click here for a closer look at Skyroam Solis.

World At Your Feet by Rob Parker & Lawerta



World At Your Feet is a football picture book written by OTP editor Rob and featuring artwork by Spanish illustrator Lawerta. Featuring 40 pages of luxurious colour print, the book tells the tale of 16 memorable goals scored at previous tournaments in entertaining rhyming verse. Each goal is illustrated across a double-page spread, with the likes of Diego Maradona, Dennis Bergkamp and James Rodriguez all featuring. And it’s yours for just £8.99. Click here to buy the book.