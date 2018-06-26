Danny Ings to leave Liverpool this summer

Liverpool striker Danny Ings has decided to leave the club this summer, according to The Guardian.

The former Burnley man has decided to quit Anfield in search of regular first-team football.

Ings, aged 25, has been plagued by injuries since his free transfer to Merseyside in 2015.

Although the Anfield hierarchy would prefer to keep Ings at the club, he will be allowed to leave with their blessing.

Ings has made only 25 appearances for Liverpool in three seasons, scoring four goals. His record for the Reds in the Premier League is three goals in 14 appearances.

The one-cap England international has previously turned down transfers away from the club in an effort to prove himself to manager Jurgen Klopp. But with prospects of breaking into the Champions League finalists’ all-star attacking line still slim, he has now decided to move on.

Several Premier League clubs, Inter Milan and three Bundlesiga clubs – RB Leipzig, Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen – are monitoring Ings’ situation.