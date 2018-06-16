David De Gea agrees new five-year contract at Man Utd

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has agreed a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2023, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Once confirmed, the new five-year deal will end speculation linking the Spain international with a transfer to Real Madrid.

The four-year contract De Gea signed after his move to the Bernabeu fell through in 2015 is due to expire next summer, although United do have the option to extend that contract by a further year until June 2020.

The appointment of his former Spain and Spain Under-21 coach Julen Lopetegui as Madrid’s new boss has seen the rumours resurface in recent days.

But the new deal would see De Gea reaffirm his commitment to the Red Devils.

De Gea joined United from Real’s city rivals Atletico Madrid in 2011. He has made 315 appearances for the club, winning a Premier League title, the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup