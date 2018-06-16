David De Gea reacts to his howler vs Portugal

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has given his reaction to the clanger he dropped in Spain’s 3-3 draw with Portugal last night.

The United star let a low shot from Cristiano Ronaldo slip through his hands just before half-time in his national team’s World Cup opener.

Spain fought back to lead 3-2, but Ronaldo struck with a free-kick inside the last four minutes. Some questioned De Gea’s positioning – of both the wall and himself – for the equaliser.

Writing on Twitter, in Spanish, De Gea said: “To learn to succeed first you have to learn to fail. 💪 We continue.”