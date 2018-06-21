David De Gea reacts to Spain’s win over Iran

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was in philosophical mood after yesterday’s victory over Iran in Spain’s second World Cup group game.

De Gea had come under pressure in his homeland after his howler in the 3-3 draw with Portugal in Spain’s opening game.

A tough evening against Iran threatened to add to the pressure, but Diego Costa’s strike secured a 1-0 win for Spain.

After the final whistle, De Gea wrote in Spanish on his Twitter account: “There is no victory without suffering.”