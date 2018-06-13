David De Gea to Real Madrid rumours mount after Julen Lopetegui’s appointment

Rumours linking Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea with a transfer to Real Madrid have resurfaced following the announcement that Spain coach Julen Lopetegui will succeed Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu.

De Gea was part of the Spain Under-21 squad that won the European Championships under Lopetegui in 2013. The Daily Mail reports that coach and player – who are currently together at Spain’s World Cup camp preparing for their opener against Portugal – share an excellent relationship.

European champions Madrid are tipped to make another attempt at signing De Gea this summer.

The 27-year-old was on the verge of joining Los Blancos, his hometown club, in 2015. But the deal collapsed when the paperwork was filed after the transfer deadline.

De Gea, who was at that stage into the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, put pen to paper on a new deal rather than risk being frozen out in the build-up to Euro 2016.