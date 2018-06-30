Defender’s emotional message before he joins Arsenal tomorrow
Switzerland defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has posted an emotional farewell message to Juventus ahead of his move to Arsenal tomorrow.
The veteran right-back officially signs for the Gunners tomorrow. His contract with Serie A champions Juve expires this evening and he will join the north Londoners on a free transfer.
Ahead of his move Lichtsteiner wrote on Twitter: “Today is my last official day as Juventino. It was an incredible honour for me to wear this jersey day in and day out for the past 7 years.
“I hope you will continue your huge success story in the next years. Thank you dear juventini, you‘ll be always in my heart.”
The 34-year-old joined Juve from Lazio in 2011. He has won the Serie A title in each of his seven seasons in Turin, clocking up 257 appearances in all competitions for the Old Lady in the process.
Today is my last official day as Juventino. It was an incredible honour for me to wear this jersey day in and day out for the past 7 years. I hope you will continue your huge success story in the next years. Thank you dear juventini, you‘ll be always in my heart. #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/ufhgbIPswL
— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) June 30, 2018