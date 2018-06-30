Defender’s emotional message before he joins Arsenal tomorrow

Switzerland defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has posted an emotional farewell message to Juventus ahead of his move to Arsenal tomorrow.

The veteran right-back officially signs for the Gunners tomorrow. His contract with Serie A champions Juve expires this evening and he will join the north Londoners on a free transfer.

Ahead of his move Lichtsteiner wrote on Twitter: “Today is my last official day as Juventino. It was an incredible honour for me to wear this jersey day in and day out for the past 7 years.

“I hope you will continue your huge success story in the next years. Thank you dear juventini, you‘ll be always in my heart.”

The 34-year-old joined Juve from Lazio in 2011. He has won the Serie A title in each of his seven seasons in Turin, clocking up 257 appearances in all competitions for the Old Lady in the process.