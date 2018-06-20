Dele Alli a major doubt for Panama, Ruben Loftus-Cheek set to start vs Panama

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli is a major doubt for England’s second World Cup group game against Panama.

Alli suffered a thigh injury in the first-half of the win over Tunisia. Although he played on until the 80th minute, he is not expected to be fit to play in Sunday’s clash with the Central Americans.

Alli underwent a scan at a private hospital in St Petersburg yesterday. The scan revealed he had suffered a minor strain to his quad muscle. He is unlikely to be risked for the Panama game in case he causes further damage to his thigh.

Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek – the man who replaced him for the final 10 minutes against Tunisia – is expected to come into Gareth Southgate’s team.

Loftus-Cheek, aged 22, impressed from the bench and added some power and drive to England’s attack.

He played down the right flank and frequently got in behind the Tunisian defence to build the momentum that ultimately resulted in England’s late winner.