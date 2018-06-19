Dele Alli to undergo scan on thigh injury

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli is to undergo a scan on a thigh injury he picked up during England’s win over Tunisia in their opening World Cup game last night.

The Spurs man appeared to sustain the injury in the first-half of the 2-1 win. Despite looking laboured in the latter stages of the first-half and much of the second-half, he stayed on the pitch for 80 minutes before being replaced by Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Alli, aged 22, is due to have a scan on the injury today to determine the extent of the problem. He will then be assessed by the England medical team ahead of Gareth Southgate’s side’s second game of the World Cup, against Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday afternoon.

Given that England will hope to have enough to beat the Central Americans, it is possible that Alli will not be risked for that game if there are any lingering doubts over his fitness.

The attacking midfielder has 26 caps for the Three Lions and has scored two goals for his country.