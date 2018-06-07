Derby boss Frank Lampard planning to sign former Chelsea team-mate John Terry

Newly appointed Derby County manager Frank Lampard is planning to sign his former Chelsea team-mate John Terry, according to the Derby Telegraph.

Lampard will move for his long-time friend and colleague if another veteran centre-back, Curtis Davies, leaves the Rams.

Davies, aged 33, is reportedly a target for new Stoke City boss Gary Rowett, who previously managed Derby.

In the event that Davies does move on, Lampard will sign 37-year-old Terry and make him captain.

A fee of around £3m for Davies would be used to invest in Terry’s wages.

The former England captain is leaving cash-strapped Aston Villa this summer after they lost the Championship playoff final to Fulham. He was reportedly earning £60,000-a-week at Villa Park.

Terry is thought to have offers on the table from clubs in China and the United States, but would no doubt be tempted by the prospect of a reunion with Lampard. The pair were an integral part of many of Chelsea’s successes this century.