Dries Mertens is incoming Chelsea boss top transfer target

Napoli star Dries Mertens is Chelsea manager in-waiting Maurizio Sarri’s priority signing for the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Italian coach Sarri, who is expected to replace Antonio Conte as the Blues’ head coach over the next few days, has urged the Stamford Bridge hierarchy to raid his former club to sign the 31-year-old.

Ironically, Conte – who looks set to leave his post after repeated clashes with his bosses over transfer policy – has named Mertens as a transfer target in both of the last two summer transfer windows.

On both occasions, the Chelsea board declined to make an attempt to sign the player, who was deemed to be too old and too expensive.

But Sarri has reportedly told friends that he wants to bring the 31-year-old to London with him.

Mertens is currently in Russia with the Belgium national team and scored in their opening World Cup game against Panama on Monday evening.