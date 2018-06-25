Eden Hazard offered to Real Madrid by his dad

Chelsea star Eden Hazard was offered to Real Madrid last month, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

The Belgium international’s father Thierry is reported to have approached Los Blancos last month to give them the opportunity to sign his son.

Hazard Snr’s offer came in the days leading up to the Champions League final. He told the Spanish giants that talks over a contract extension at Chelsea were on hold and, given the lack of Champions League football at Stamford Bridge next season, he had decided to move on.

The attacking midfielder has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu and recently gave an interview in which he declared he would be interest in joining the European champions.

Hazard, aged 27, is tied to the Blues until June 2020. But his reluctance to sign a new deal, which would be worth a reported £300,000-a-week, means Chelsea would need to sell him this summer if they want to avoid seeing his value dip.