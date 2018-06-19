Eden Hazard touts Real Madrid transfer if Chelsea don’t improve

Eden Hazard has suggested he could make a move to Real Madrid if Chelsea do not improve from last season.

The Belgium international indicated that the Blues’ transfer activity will have a bearing on his own future, and said that a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu would be of interest to him if he does not think his current club will be more competitive than they were last term.

He also seemed to issue a come and get me plea by telling Madrid that they know what they have to do in order to sign him.

According to The Sun, Hazard said: “I will stay at Chelsea if the team is better than it was last season. I don’t want to stay if we are less good.

“It would be too easy for me to say that I want to leave because I have done it all.

“I have won everything bar the Champions League in London. I am where I am in my career thanks to Chelsea.

“Above all I would love to know what will happen at the club next season. I will wait and see whether the manager stays or goes.

“As everybody knows, Real Madrid could interest me. But if tomorrow they don’t want me, I won’t talk about them any more.

“If they want to buy me they know what they have to do.

“I wouldn’t join them just for the sake of it. I need to have a project, and I still have one at Chelsea.

“If I have a good World Cup then things will be easier.”

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012. He has since made 300 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, scoring 89 goals.

He has helped his side to two Premier League title in the last four seasons, but they laboured to fifth in the table last season under Antonio Conte.