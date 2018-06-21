Emre Can poses in a Juventus shirt after joining from Liverpool
Emre Can has donned a Juventus shirt for the first time after completing his free transfer from Liverpool.
The Germany international, aged 24, was out of contract at Anfield after his four-year contract came to end.
Can had been tipped to sign Serie A champions Juve for much of last season after his contract talks with the Reds ended in deadlock.
The deal has now been finalsed and he has signed a four-year contract that ties him to the Bianconeri until June 2022.
You can see Can wearing his new team’s colours above and below.
UFFICIALE – #EmreCan è bianconero! https://t.co/j7qhQJOB63 #WelcomeToJu pic.twitter.com/2KevXMRZIu
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) June 21, 2018