Emre Can set for Juventus medical

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can will undergo a medical at Juventus this week, according to the Daily Mail.

The Germany international’s contract expires on Sunday and he is widely expected to join the Serie A champions on a free transfer. The Reds have already confirmed that the 24-year-old will not be signing a new contract with them and is leaving Anfield this summer.

Can is due to undergo the standard physical checks in Turin at the end of this week, and will then be unveiled as a Juve player early next week.

The former Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen man joined the Reds for £9.75m in 2014 during Brendan Rodgers’ time in charge. The four-year contract he signed at that stage is up at the end of the month.

Can’s final games for Liverpool was the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev last month. He missed the closing stages of the season with a back injury, but unexpectedly returned to action for the final.