England aiming to get off to a flyer against Tunisia

England kick-off their bid for World Cup glory against Tunisia on June 18 hoping to banish the memories of their miserable performances at Brazil 2014.

The Three Lions finished bottom of their group four years ago and any fans hoping for a better showing at the 2016 European Championships were left sorely disappointed.

A miserable defeat against Iceland was a new low point for England, but there are reasons to believe they could fare much better in Russia.

Gareth Southgate’s side breezed through the qualifying stage and they are unbeaten in five friendlies since then.

That run of results includes draws against Brazil, Germany and Italy, plus a victory over the Netherlands, and Southgate appears to have re-instilled some confidence amongst the players.

England were criticised for parts of their performance in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Nigeria, but when you consider that Germany and Spain failed to win their respective friendlies over the weekend, the barbs seem unfair.

An opening group game against Tunisia should hold no fears for Southgate’s resurgent team. England are priced at 2/5 to win the game, with Tunisia on offer at 8/1 and the draw available at 10/3, but check out these Tunisia v England predictions before wagering on the outcome.

Most of England’s starting XI appears to be settled, with just a couple of positions still up for grabs. Jordan Pickford looks set to get the nod in goal, with Kyle Walker and John Stones appearing certainties for two of the three central defensive roles.

Harry Maguire and Gary Cahill are probably competing for one spot alongside that duo, while Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose look good bets to play at wing-back.

It was pleasing to see the England boss pick a more attack-minded midfield against Nigeria and he will hopefully take that into the World Cup.

Jordan Henderson should edge out Eric Dier for the defensive midfield role, with Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli playing further forward.

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling looked lively up front during Saturday’s friendly and are likely to start against Tunisia.

Like England, Tunisia were also unbeaten in qualifying and they have maintained that record since then. Recent draws against Portugal and Turkey prove that it would be unwise to underestimate the African team.

The two sides have met once previously at the World Cup finals, with goals by Alan Shearer and Paul Scholes securing a 2-0 victory at France 1998.

Thursday’s friendly against Costa Rica will be the last chance for Southgate to work on his tactics for the World Cup and he will hope that England can round off their preparations with an impressive performance.

A place in the last eight in Russia shouldn’t be beyond England, but it is imperative that they get off to a flying start against Tunisia and odds of 10/11 to win to nil look tempting.