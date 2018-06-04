England vs Costa Rica preview

England face Costa Rica in their final World Cup warm-up game on Thursday.

After a 2-1 win over Nigeria at Wembley on Saturday evening, Gareth Southgate’s side face fellow finalists Costa Rica, who were in their group for the ill-fated 2014 World Cup campaign, at Leeds United’s Elland Road ground.

This game has clearly been planned with one eye on the group stage clash with another Central American side, Panama, who England face in their second game in Russia.

As such, the outcome of the Costa Rica friendly could have an impact on the World Cup betting odds. That impact could be mitigated by the fact that Southgate is expected to field some of his fringe players in this game.

England vs Costa Rica team news

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is expected to start in this game. The 31-year-old did not feature at all against Nigeria, with Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck and Marcus Rashford all getting playing time.

If Southgate continues with a 3-5-2 formation, Kane or Sterling could be deployed as Vardy’s partner in attack for this friendly.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has a strong chance of staking a claim for a place in the starting lineup for the first group game against Tunisia, but is set to feature in this game having linked up with the squad after the Nigeria match due to his involvement in the Champions League final.

Henderson’s club-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who also joined the squad late, is expected to make his debut against Costa Rica. It is not yet clear whether that will be as a starter at right-back or from the bench.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, the only other uncapped member of Southgate’s squad, is also likely to be handed a debut at some stage. England’s World Cup squad numbers were announced today and Pope has been given number 23, which suggests he goes into the tournament as third-choice goalkeeper behind Jordan Pickford and Jack Butland.

England vs Costa Rica betting

England are firm favourites with the bookmakers going into their final pre-tournament friendly. Most bookies have the Three Lions at 4/11 to win the match. You can also get odds of 6/5 on Southgate’s side winning to nil.

Do you fancy England to blot their copybook before boarding the plane to Russia? If so, Costa Rica are 35/4 to pull off a shock win at Elland Road. A £10 stake would return £97.50 if Los Ticos secure victory.