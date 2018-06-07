FIFA World Cup 2018 – Tournament full of great opportunities for sports betting fans

The FIFA World Cup is one of the biggest global sport events. It happens only once every four years and is always met with excitement from every single fan of the most popular sport in the world. This year, the 2018 FIFA World Cup takes place in Russia and is scheduled from 14 June to 15 July.

Football fans around the world can look forward to seeing 32 of the best national teams to battle for the trophy. Last time it was Germany who took the trophy home after famously beating Brazil (the home country) 7 – 1 in the semifinals and then securing the victory after a close 1 – 0 match against Argentina.

It’s fair to say that nobody expected Germany to beat Brazil in such a conclusive manner, which is most likely one of the reasons why that specific match caught so much attention across the world. This year’s 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia might also be full of unlikely surprises that are interesting to see and also present amazing opportunities for sports betting fans all over the world.

Great bet selection for all sports fans

Whether you think it’s good or bad, it’s definitely true that sports are strongly connected to gambling in a form of sports betting. And that’s especially accurate when it comes to football. In one of its older articles BBC claimed that 70% of the entire sports betting industry’s revenues are expected to come from bets on football matches and tournaments. The article is from 2013, however, football is still undoubtedly the king of the sports betting nowadays.

We can expect to see the World Cup matches in the betting sheets of basically every single bookmaker in the world and we will most likely be able to bet on virtually anything that might happen during the individual matches or the tournament as a whole. Bookmakers are extremely creative and offer bet selections that people couldn’t even dream of in “the old days”.

Make use of great bonuses and promotions

If you are going to place bets on something, it’s advisable to make use of great selections of promotions and bonuses offered by bookmakers. The thing is, there are hundreds of gambling operators in the world, which battle for the attention of people who want to gamble.

This is especially noticeable in the world of online gambling. Online bookmakers offer free bets and online casinos offer no deposit bonuses, all in the effort to capture players’ attention and get them to gamble at their site instead of their competitors. Of course, these bonuses and promotions are generally crafted in a way that the bookmakers and the online casinos still make money on them, but it’s nice to make use of them if you get the opportunity. Just make sure to read the bonus terms and conditions carefully.

That being said, the bonuses and promotions mentioned above are the regular offers casinos and bookmakers run all year round. When an event like 2018 FIFA World Cup comes along, sports betting companies come up with even better offers to maximize their revenues and market share from the tournament.

A great example of this can be found in bet365, one of the most popular bookmakers in the world, who has prepared a number of promotions for this year’s World Cup:

Penalty Payback – Bet on who wins the entire tournament and get a refund if “your” team gets eliminated on penalties. What’s even better, this promotion is available during the tournament as well, so you can bet on the winner just before the finals and still make use of it.

Early Payout – Bet on a winner of any specific match and if “your” team is two goals ahead at any point of the game, your bet will be automatically settled as a win.

Bore Draw Money Back – If a game ends in a 0 – 0 draw after 90 minutes, any losing pre-match bets on the correct score, score cast, half-time/full-time and goal scorers will be refunded as cash.

Each Way First Goal Scorers – Bet on which player will score the first goal in a match and you will win if the picked player scores at any time during the match. He doesn’t have to be first. These bets are settled at 1/3 odds, so you will not win the full amount, but it’s a nice addition to say the least.

The most interesting of these promotions is definitely the first one, Penalty Payback. The World Cup matches tend to be tight and quite low-scoring, so a probability of the score being indecisive after 90 minutes is quite high, which also increases the possibility of a penalty shootout being the decisive factor in a game.