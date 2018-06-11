Five selection dilemmas for Southgate

Gareth Southgate’s England side head to Russia with a spring in their step. Qualification for the tournament has been followed by a promising set of friendlies – in terms of results and performances – and there are good signs that the mood around the camp is positive.

However, as the clash with Tunisia on June 18 looms, there are some important decisions to be mulled over by Southgate and his staff.

Here are five dilemmas he’ll need to weigh up before the group opener in Volgograd.

Henderson or Dier?

Perhaps the biggest headache comes in deciding who will anchor the midfield. Southgate has recently said he only wants to play with one ‘pivot’ – holding midfielder to you and I – and so one of these two will be left on the bench. Henderson is probably the better passer but Dier offers greater defensive solidity. Most pundits seem to think the Liverpool man will get the nod – at least until England come up against teams with a greater attacking threat than Tunisia or Panama, their first two opponents.

Rose or Young?

Ashley Young’s defensive rebirth has helped him to forge a new role for club and country – but Gareth Southgate’s wing back role enables him to still offer an attacking threat on the left in a best-of-both-worlds solution. In Rose, however, he faces stiff competition for a starting position. Injury may have held the Spurs man back in recent ties, but he’s shown signs of being back to his best just in time for the tournament. Expect Young to just shade this battle, for the time being at least.

Cahill or Maguire?

Kyle Walker’s conversion to a right-sided centre half for England has been surprisingly effective – and John Stones’ ability on the ball ensures the Three Lions are confident at building from the back. That leaves just one more role up for grabs in the back three and Gary Cahill and Harry Maguire the top two contenders (ahead of Phil Jones). The Chelsea man is the most capped member of a youthful squad – with 58 England appearances to his name – and has shown himself to be a capable attacking threat from set pieces too, with his fifth international goal offering a timely reminder of his talents in the pre-tournament friendly against Nigeria.

Sterling or Rashford?

Marcus Rashford dazzled the crowd at Elland Road with a sparkling man-of-the-match display against Costa Rica in Thursday’s friendly win. His pace, trickery and eye for a goal have caused many fans to call for him to be given a starting berth against Tunisia. Seeing Rashford without the shackles of club football placed on him is undeniably an exciting prospect, but you’d think that Southgate will stick to picking Raheem Sterling alongside Harry Kane, saving Rashford for a super-sub role and putting his faith in the City man after his excellent Guardiola-inspired Premier League season.

Vardy?

Speaking of attacking roles, what of Jamie Vardy? While captain Harry Kane might be the main man in Southgate's attack could there be a role for the Leicester striker alongside him? Or maybe even a case to start with Vardy ahead of Kane against better teams? The 31-year-old scored against all of the Premier League's top six this season and has international goals against Germany, Spain, Italy and Holland to his name, showing that he loves nothing more than upsetting the odds against more fancied opposition.

These five questions are likely to continue to be at the forefront of Southgate’s mind throughout the group stages and, hopefully, beyond. If nothing else, all five are good problems to have.