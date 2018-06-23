Former Liverpool and Newcastle defender recovering after brain surgery

Ex-Liverpool and Newcastle United full-back Jose Enrique is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumour.

The 32-year-old, who retired last September due to a knee injury, posted on social media today to confirm that he was recovering after the operation.

Writing on Instagram, Enrique said: “Sorry I haven’t been around much. It has been the toughest few weeks of my life.

“Within the space of one month I have found out the news that I have a rare brain tumour and had surgery to have it removed.

“I am now in recovery and so thankful. Life is too precious.”

Liverpool and Newcastle both posted on their social media account send well wishes to their former player.