France vs Argentina team news: Man Utd stars, Chelsea pair and Spurs keeper start
France team to play Argentina
La composition de l'Equipe de France ! #FRA #FiersdetreBleus #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/WL1FgPGJ1R
— Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) June 30, 2018
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud leads the line for France in their World Cup second round tie against Argentina.
Club-mate N’Golo Kante starts in midfield with Manchester United star Paul Pogba.
Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris is between the sticks.
Starting XI: Lloris; Pavard, Hernández, Varane, Umtiti; Kanté, Pogba; Mbappé, Griezmann, Matuidi; Giroud
Argentina team to play Argentina
LES COMPOSITIONS#FRA #ARG #FRAARG #CM2018 pic.twitter.com/1vDWRCaWzh
— Coupe du Monde 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_fr) June 30, 2018
Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo, the unlikely source of the goal that secured Argentina’s progress to the knockout rounds, starts against France this afternoon.
Manchester City’s Nicolas Otamendi is alongside him in defence.
Chelsea keeper Willy Caballero remains on the bench having lost his place in the team after his howlers against Croatia.
Lionel Messi looks set to play as a false nine.
Starting XI: Armani; Mercado, Otamendi, Rojo, Tagliafico; Enzo Pérez, Mascherano, Banega; Pavón, Messi, Di María