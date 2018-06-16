France vs Australia confirmed team news – Pogba, Kante and Lloris start

France team to play Australia

La composition de l'Equipe de France !! #FRAAUS pic.twitter.com/nvtRFIt355 — Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) June 16, 2018

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante start in midfield for France as they kick-off their World Cup campaign against Australia.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is the other Premier League representative in Didier Deschamps’ starting lineup.

Coach Didier Deschamps has picked the XI he was expected to name for this game, with the all-star attacking line of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele looking very threatening.

Australia team to play France

Huddersfield Town’s Aaron Mooy, Aston Villa’s Mile Jedinak and Celtic’s Tom Rogic start in midfield for Australia.

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Mathew Ryan is between the sticks for the Socceroos.

Tim Cahill has to settle for a place on the bench for his side’s opener.