France’s N’Golo Kante issues rallying cry ahead of Australia game

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been posting on social media in the build-up to France’s World Cup opener against Australia tomorrow.

Les Bleus face the Socceroos in Istra in a match that kicks off at 11am on Saturday morning UK time, with Kante expected to start in midfielder alongside Corentin Tolisso and Paul Pogba.

Seemingly addressing the French nation, Kante wrote on Twitter: “Tomorrow is the big day for all of us. Focused and ready to proudly wear our colours.”

Kante’s tweet was accompanied by a photo of him sitting in a dressing room and staring off into the distance.