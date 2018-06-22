Gabriel Jesus starts, Roberto Firmino on the bench for Brazil vs Costa Rica

Brazil team to play Costa Rica

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus leads the line for Brazil in their second World Cup group game against Costa Rica this afternoon.

His club-mate, right-back Danilo (thigh), drops out of the side in the only change made by coach Tite to the team that started the opener against Switzerland.

Another two City players, goalkeeper Ederson and midfielder Fernandinho, are among the substitutes. They are joined on the bench by Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino.

Former Reds star Philippe Coutinho, now of Barcelona, is in the starting XI.

Neymar has shaken off his injury and starts.

Costa Rica team to play Brazil

Costa Rica also make one change, with Sunderland’s Bryan Oviedo coming into their starting lineup.