GIF: Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka scores a screamer for Switzerland vs Serbia

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has got himself on the scoresheet in Switzerland’s World Cup group game against Serbia this evening – and he has done it in style.

The Gunners star, who recently signed a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium, fired a rocket into the Serbian net in the second half of his side’s second game of the tournament.

Xhaka opened a Balkan can of worms with his celebration by creating a double-headed eagle – the Albanian flag – with his hands.