GIF: Eden Hazard’s superb second goal for Belgium vs Tunisia

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has stamped his mark on the 2018 World Cup during today’s group game against Tunisia.

Having earlier opened the scoring from the penalty spot, Hazard put his side 4-1 up in Moscow with a superb second goal.

He controlled a ball played over the top of the Tunisian defence on his chest, used a deft touch to flick the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper, then showed excellent composure to apply the finish under pressure.