GIF: Howler from Chelsea’s Willy Caballero gives Croatia the lead vs Argentina
Croatia have taken the lead in tonight’s World Cup group game against Croatia after a howler from Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero.
The bald-headed keeper dinked the ball directly to Ante Rebic, who capitalised on the error with a delightful volleyed finish.
Caballero, aged 36 but winning just his fifth cap for his country, appeared to be trying to chip the ball over Rebic’s head to a team-mate. But he got it totally wrong and his team are now in big trouble.
HOWLER BY WILLY CABALLERO!!!!! Shocking mistake by the #Argentina goalkeeper gifts #Croatia the 1-0 lead!!! Ante Rebić took advantage after overcoming his surprise. #ARGCRO #ARG #CRO 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/etvCCeLVE2
— Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) June 21, 2018
This is How #CRO got the lead after 53 minutes. RT @FinishRonaldo: Rebic Goal vs Argentina.
Blunder from Caballero.
Croatia 1-0 Argentina. pic.twitter.com/HYkUDsb5Hb
— PHSports LiveScores (@LiveScoresPH) June 21, 2018