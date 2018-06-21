GIF: Howler from Chelsea’s Willy Caballero gives Croatia the lead vs Argentina

Croatia have taken the lead in tonight’s World Cup group game against Croatia after a howler from Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

The bald-headed keeper dinked the ball directly to Ante Rebic, who capitalised on the error with a delightful volleyed finish.

Caballero, aged 36 but winning just his fifth cap for his country, appeared to be trying to chip the ball over Rebic’s head to a team-mate. But he got it totally wrong and his team are now in big trouble.