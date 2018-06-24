GIF: Jesse Lingard scores a beauty for England vs Panama

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has put England into a 3-0 lead in their second group game against Panama.

Lingard found the net with a beautiful curling effort, which found the top corner, from outside the penalty area.

The United man, who was on the receiving end of some rough treatment from the Panama defenders in the early stages of the game, had earlier won the penalty for England’s second goal.

Lingard’s strike was his second goal for his country.