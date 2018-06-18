GIF: Liverpool target Alisson pops giant inflatable ball

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson was probably busier than he expected during last night’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

As well as picking the ball out of his net for the equaliser, the Liverpool transfer target’s duties for the evening including puncturing a giant inflatable ball thrown onto the pitch by the Swiss fans.

The Roma keeper raised his studs to pop the inflatable. Given Liverpool’s track record of goalkeepers encountering inflatable objects on the pitch – see Pepe Reina at Sunderland – this will be encouraging for the Anfield hierarchy.

Alisson is life. The ball is my dreams. pic.twitter.com/yWra2xAMPp — André Noruega (@AndreOstgaard) June 17, 2018

Of course, the internet had other ideas about who might have won this one-on-one battle.