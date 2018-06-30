GIF: Man Utd’s Marcos Rojo concedes a penalty (France vs Argentina)

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo went from hero to villain in the first-half of today’s World Cup last-16 tie between France and his Argentina side.

Having scored the last-gasp goal against Nigeria that ensured Argentina’s progression to the knockout stages, Rojo conceded a penalty in the early stages against Les Bleus.

Like the rest of Argentina’s backline, Rojo was unable to live with the pace of France forward Kylian Mbappe.

The United man hauled the teenager down and conceded a spot-kick, which was converted by Antoine Griezmann.