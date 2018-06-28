GIF: Michy Batshuayi kicks the ball against his own head in celebration FAIL

Stop to World Cup! We’ve just had the highlight of the tournament.

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has succeeded in booting the ball against his head in the course of celebrating Adnan Januzaj’s opening goal for Belgium against England.

After Januzaj’s curling effort beat Jordan Pickford, Batshuayi attempted to celebrate in time-honoured manner by booting the ball into the net on the follow-up. But in a move that probably demonstrates why Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku is ahead of him in the picking order, he managed to miss the open goal.

His drop-kick instead hit the post, rebounding off and smacking Batshuayi in the head.

The Blues benchwarmer, who spent the second-half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, looked back in disgust at the post, as if it was somehow to blame for the situation that had just arisen.

When manager Roberto Martinez reviews Batshuayi’s miss from one yard, it is unlikely that Lukaku’s place in the team will be under threat for the knockout stages.