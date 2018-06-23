GIF: Romelu Lukaku scores for Belgium vs Tunisia

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has got himself on the scoresheet in Belgium’s World Cup game against Tunisia today.

The 25-year-old scored his third goal of the tournament to put Roberto Martinez’s side 2-0 up.

Played in with one defender and the goalkeeper to beat, Lukaku took his chance early from the edge of the penalty area and found the net with a low, left-footed shot.

Tunisia pulled one back just a couple of minutes after Lukaku’s goal.